Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai and Virat's Love Life To Be Disrupted After Samrat's Death?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on television. The show has been ruling TRP charts for a long time now. In the show, Virat and Sai’s chemistry is widely loved by the audience. However, the recent track of the show has left fans furious, disappointed and upset.

Sai and Virat recently tied in the knot. While fans were enjoying the couple’s romantic scenes, in the latest episode, it was revealed that Sai is pregnant. The news of her pregnancy left the Chavan family happy and excited. However, it was recently revealed that Chavan’s happiness will be devastated by the news of Samrat’s death. When Jagpat plans to kidnap Sai, Samrat tries to fight him but ends up meeting with an accident. While Samrat will bid adieu to the show, several reports claim that the Chavan family will blame Sai for his death.

This has left Sai’s fans upset and disappointed. Fans are expressing their views about the upcoming twist of the show and are urging makers not to spoil Sai and Virat’s pregnancy happiness. “No one is harsher towards their leads as the makers of Ghum..they can’t see them happy," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user Tweeted, “My problem is SaiRat’s happiness is short-lived. Why makers, why? Why can’t you let them be happy? It was such important news and you just can’t give some happy moments?"

Advertisement

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in key roles. It airs on Star Plus.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.