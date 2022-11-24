Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma Shares Cute B'day Surprise She Received From Neil Bhatt

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the much-loved serials on television currently. Featuring Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt in the lead roles, the daily soap is being loved for many other reasons. One of the reasons is the lead couple Aishwarya and Neil turned into real-life couple after being associated with the show. The much-in-love couple often shares mushy posts for each other on social media, and leaves their fans gushing. Now, in a new interview, Aishwarya Sharma has revealed that she and Neil love to surprise each other. She even shared a cute birthday surprise gift that she received from her hubby.

In an interview with ETimes, Aishwarya shared about her life after marriage and said that Neil is very loving and caring. “Neil and my married life is going great. The most loving and caring husband, everything I wanted I am getting and I really don’t want to jinx it. I received a loving surprise from Neil on my birthday, he got me minion shoes and whatnot. We both love planning surprises for each other but I always end up ruining his surprise as I get an intuition. But he is always up to something romantic."

Speaking about her first festival with the new family after marriage, Aishwarya shared, “I have got the best Sasural, and they made my first festival extremely special. Though I miss my parents and family too, I keep calling them every day and thanks to video calling I can see them. But I am missing my grandpa the most as he recently passed away. I wish I could keep him with me but we have to accept it. I will be missing him at every festival."

When asked about her favourite member of Neil’s family, Aishwarya shared, “I am excited about all my firsts, I am enjoying them and doing new things. I am also adding new rituals from my home and the blend is really interesting. I am the luckiest to have such a beautiful family. My mother-in-law loves me a lot and encourages me to wear new attire and accessories. She is a fashion enthusiast and a wonderful artist. I get inspired by her."

