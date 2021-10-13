Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Kishori Shahane: People are Scared of Me But That is My Image

It’s been just over a year that family drama Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin aired on Star Plus. The show has been consistently doing well on TRP charts and continues to entertain the fans during the prime time air slot. Actress Kishori Shahane, who plays Bhavani, the matriarch of the Chavan family, speaks on the show’s success and the place her character has made in people’s hearts. Bhavani is slightly on the grey side but Shahane explains how her character’s intentions are not misplaced, especially in a joint-family like set up that the show depicts.

“Before this show, I did a lot of positive characters. My image was also largely positive and then people don’t expect a negative shade from you. Bhavani is the head of the family and does what has to be done to keep the prestige of her family intact. Her actions are for the well being of her family and I like this aspect in her. I used to mull how Bhavani would react in certain situations and that helped me giving her an outline beyond the brief. My posture and the way of walking is very poised and like that of a school principal’s. I have kept my body language stiff so that Bhavani does not come across as someone people can argue with. There is a certain manliness in her, like not crying or behaving strictly. It’s a dominating character who does not have to put up with other people’s views or way of life. Such roles come along rarely," Shahane says.

Whether a character like Bhavani exists in real life in today’s time, Shahane adds, “Most of us are living in metro cities and the concept of a joint family is not seen anymore. But if one has a joint family, they will come across such people. Sometimes Bhavani Kaku is the ‘babuji’ of the family. Such elderly people have their own regulations and a way of running things. Kids don’t like such people because they don’t allow much liberty to the younger generation for the sake of their family’s honour and repute."

Meanwhile, Shahane’s social media presence is diametrically opposite to Bhavani’s personality. Her dance and reels videos with co-stars are quite popular and have a funny tone. She shares, the negative character has no spill over in her real life. “The fact that I’m unlike Bhavani is real life makes it more difficult for me to get into the skin. There is a sea difference in how I am and what Bhavani is like. But people are scared of me. When I go to a nearby shop or recently at the airport, people look at me with fear. I then use my authoritative tone for fun’s sake. But when I smile back at them, they get happy. An image gets made and this relationship with the audience will remain till the character lasts."

