Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt aka Virat and 'Pakhi' Aishwarya Sharma to Marry on This Date

The wedding season is in full swing, and our TV industry stars are no way behind. After actress Shraddha Arya, wedding bells are about to ring for love birds Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. It has been reported that the couple is all set to get hitched on November 30, 2021, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, in the presence of their family and close friends. At first, there were just rumours, but Aishwarya’s recent Instagram post has confirmed that the pair is all set to tie the knot. And, Aishwarya announced it on Instagram by posting videos and photos of her bachelorette held at her Mumbai house.

The bride-to-be can be seen having fun around a couple of her friends. Aishwarya mentioned that she had not unexpected the surprise and further thanked her friends for it. “I had so much fun and you can see my happy face and I told him everything,” she wrote. Check out Aishwarya’s bachelorette party:

According to ETimes, the couple will host their reception on December 2 in Mumbai for their industry friends.

Neil and Aishwarya made their relationship official a couple of months ago when the duo shared pictures from their roka ceremony. They met on the sets of their ongoing show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and fell in love. After dating for a brief period, the two decided to take the big step in their relationship. Neil and Aishwarya have been giving some major couple goals with their funny Instagram Reels and adorable pictures. A few months back, Aishwarya got Neil's name inked on her wrist as a birthday present.

In the daily soap, Neil plays the role of a cop, ACP Virat Chavan, while Aishwarya is his ex-girlfriend, Patralekhaa. In the ongoing track, Patralekhaa is married to ACP Virat’s brother Samrat, portrayed by Yogendra Singh.

