Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik 'Getting Along,' Unlikely to Fight Custody Battle for Daughter Khai: Report

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and former One Direction star Zayn Malik have been in an on and off-again relationship since 2015, and the couple has split up again after a year of stability. This isn’t the first time the singer and model have split up. Zayn and Gigi began dating in 2015 and split up several times before reuniting in 2019 and welcoming their one-year-old daughter, Khai.

According to recent reports, the former couple is “getting along just fine" because they want the best for their daughter Khai while attempting to resolve their co-parenting differences.

As per aceshowbiz.com, a source revealed to Us Weekly the current state of the former couple’s relationship. The source said that “Gigi and Zayn are getting along just fine," adding that “they’ve been in each other’s lives in some way or another for the past few weeks."

“There is no custody battle going on right now," the so-called inside source went on saying. The insider added that the exes, who share their 16-month-old daughter together, are “just trying to work things out as co-parents," noting that Zayn has been continuing to prove he is a “responsible father" to their little girl.

In October 2020, the “Pillowtalk" singer made headlines when he was charged with four counts of harassment following an alleged altercation with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. According to court documents obtained by Us at the time, Zayn allegedly “shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain," and warned the reality star to stay away from his daughter.

Malik, who pleaded no contest to the charges, addressed the situation in a lengthy Twitter statement. “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter [Khai] to grow up in," the X Factor alum, who had an on and off relationship with Gigi since 2015, wrote when the news broke. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

Malik also expressed “hope" that “healing for all involved with the hard words shared" would take place.

The former One Direction member was fined and placed on probation for 360 days, which he is currently doing. He was sentenced to anger management classes, a domestic violence program, and no contact with Yolanda or the security guard who was on the premises at the time of the incident.

Gigi, on the other hand, is said to be “done" with Zayn. “It’s been tough on all of them because they’re all so close. That’s her mom, but it’s still her baby’s father, even though their romantic relationship is over," an informant shared in December. “This has not been easy on Gigi and has caused a lot of stress on relationships with her family."

Gigi and Zayn reportedly ended their romance shortly after he allegedly struck ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in the exes’ Pennsylvania home.

