Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Part Ways: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s relationship has had its ups and downs. In the recent update, the duo has called it quits again. However, this is not the first time when the duo has parted ways. The supermodel’s on and off madness with the pop sensation has been grabbing headlines for years now. Extremely popular among their fans, the duo is referred to as the moniker Zigi by their admirers. Every time they part ways, Gigi and Zayn find their ways back to each other. The couple’s wild ride began all the way back in 2015.

Zayn Malik Hit Gigi Hadid’s Mother Yolanda Hadid Leading to Their Split?

Last year, the celebrity pair welcomed their baby girl, Khai. Before we relive their romantic history, reports of their split have emerged once again. Let’s muse over Gigi and Zayn’s relationship. Here is a complete breakdown:

>2015

They first met at the Victoria’s Secret Party. The duo started dating but they kept it under wraps. Media and paparazzi spotted them together on dates and holding hands.

>2016

The duo maintained in the public domain they were just good friends, however, the music videoPillowtalk debuted and it had a different story to tell. Just then, their newfound romance stirred up the world with their first photo shoot for Vogue.

They make their red carpet debut at the Met Gala arm-in-arm.

>June 2016

Reports of their breakup emerged, but Gigi shut them with a subsequent mushy photo on Instagram.

>2017

The stylish duo rocked at the Givenchy and Versace Spring/Summer fashion shows.

>2018

The couple posted Valentine’s photos and coordinated their Halloween costumes.

>April 2018

Once again, reports suggested that their romance has ended. Zayn told GQ in an interview that people should not put a label on his equation with Gigi.

>October 2018

Gigi takes it up a notch with the most beautiful selfie with Z, calling him her “happy place."

>2019

A breakup like never before and Gigi is spotted with The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron. Thankfully, the fling didn’t last long.

>April 2020

Gigi confirms her pregnancy on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

>August 2020

Gigi celebrates her pregnancy with an ethereal photo shoot.

>September 2020

The new parents are blessed with their first child. Zayn wrote on Instagram, “Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together."

>January 2021

Gigi subtly announces her baby girl’s name Khai which means “crowned" in Arabic.

>February 2021

To celebrate Valentine’s Day as parents, Gigi shares a loved up Instagram post and writes, “I love you, Valentine & love the Valentine we get to share forever.

>June 2021

Gigi posts a precious post in honor of Zayn’s first Father’s Day.

>September 2021

The whole family celebrates baby Khai’s first birthday together.

>October 2021

People and TMZ reported that the couple called it quits after Zayn allegedly “struck" Gigi’s mom Yolanda. Zayn put out a public statement on Twitter.

