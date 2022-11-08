Gigi Hadid Is Being Mindful About Ex Zayn Malik Amid Dating Leonardo DiCaprio: Report

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Hollywood legend Leonardo DiCaprio have been in the news for a while now. The model and Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio were first linked in September at a New York Fashion Week afterparty. Now, as per a recent report by Entertainment Tonight, despite her relationship with the actor, Gigi Hadid is being mindful of her ex Zayn Malik.

According to the publication, the 27-year-old model prefers to keep her dating life private out of respect for the father of her daughter, Khai. The report quoted a source as saying, “Gigi and Leo have been seeing each other and are very into each other, but Gigi has been trying to keep things low-key with their relationship". The source added, “They are trying to keep things private and not show too much PDA while out together."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Gigi is also making an effort to be considerate of Zayn's feelings and not treat him disrespectfully in her new relationship. The source stated, “Gigi is trying to be mindful of Zayn's feelings and doesn't want to be disrespectful to him with her new relationship. Gigi and Zayn only want what is best for each other. They are doing their best to have a cordial relationship, be the best parents they can be, and co-parent Khai in a healthy way."

Zayn Malik recently unfollowed his ex Gigi Hadid on Instagram. Currently, there are only 17 names on his follow list, most of which are fan accounts dedicated to him. According to media reports, Zayn is reportedly upset that Gigi has moved on so casually with Leonardo after 6 years of being together and sharing a child. He continues to deny reports that they split up because he hit her mother, Yolanda Hadid, during an argument, as per reports.

Advertisement

According to mirror.co.uk, the couple split up in October of last year after allegations that Zayn had hit Gigi's mother Yolanda during an altercation, which he denies.

Read all the Latest Movies News here