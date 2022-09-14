Gigi Hadid Sparks Dating Rumours With Leonardo DiCaprio; Fans Blame Yolanda for Zayn Malik Split

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have set tongues wagging after a report of them “getting to know" each other surfaced online on Tuesday. Twitter has lost its calm, with netizens wondering if Gigi and Leonardo are dating already.

The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actor and the American supermodel, 27, have been spending time in New York City, sources told PEOPLE. “They are getting to know each other," a sources said, adding that the duo isn’t “dating" just yet. “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," another source said. “They’ve been seen hanging out with groups of people. It’s only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he’s been hanging out with friends and family," a third source explained.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

As soon as the news broke, Gigi Hadid started trending on Twitter. While some were shocked to learn about the new development in Gigi’s personal life, a section of the internet seemed disappointed and gushed over Gigi’s ex-partner, Zayn Malik. Some fans even blamed Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, for the supermodel’s breakup with Zayn.

A fan wrote: “Dear Gigi Hadid… Why I mean WHY would you go from this, to that. like no offense I like Leonardo and stuff but c’mon girl you had it all with this man!!! This is all Yolanda to blame!!!" (sic)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone recently decided to part ways after over four years of dating. The pair was initially linked in 2018 during an outing to Aspen, Colorado, and were going strong ever since. While the Oscar winner and Camila largely kept their relationship private, they made their first debut as a couple at the Oscars in February 2020.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here