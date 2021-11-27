Gigi Hadid Makes Major Hair Change After Breakup With Zayn Malik; See Pics

American supermodel Gigi Hadid, who most recently made news for her breakup with singer Zayn Malik, has drastically changed her hair colour after her split. Gigi has switched her hair colour from red to a very yellow, Barbie-like blonde.

Gigi was recently clicked sporting the stylish look in New York City. She wore a red jumpsuit and black beanie with it. The New York outing marked one of Gigi’s first big public appearances since she and her partner and baby Khai’s father Zayn Malik had ended their relationship.

Most recently, Gigi Hadid shared her first Instagram post since news of Zayn Malik’s alleged fight with her mother Yolanda Hadid made the headlines. In her post, Gigi gave a shoutout to Project Runway.

Meanwhile, Zayn’s sisters came out in support of their brother. It was reported that the couple, who had been dating on and off for six years, parted ways after Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, alleged that Zayn attacked her. Zayn’s sisters Waliyha Azad and Safaa Malik stood by their brother’s side amidst all the allegations. Waliyha shared a quote on Instagram Stories which talked about karma and how it comes after everyone eventually. The quote further read, “You can’t get away with scr**ing people over your whole life, I don’t care who you are."

The 28-year-old British singer had also issued a statement after the allegations against him were made public.

Gigi and Zayn had been dating on and off until they reunited in January 2020. They welcomed their daughter Khai in September 2020.

