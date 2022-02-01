Gigi Hadid Replaces Alexa Chung, Joins Tan France as Co-Host of Netflix's 'Next in Fashion' Season Two

Gigi Hadid has already had a successful fashion career, having graced numerous covers and runways, but she isn’t done yet. The 26-year-old is all set to co-host the second season of Netflix’s Next in Fashion, taking over from Alexa Chung. The model announced the news on Instagram, where she shared a photo with Queer Eye’s Tan France, with whom she will co-host the second season of the show. This will be Hadid’s first time hosting a show.

Sharing a photo alongside Tan France, Gigi in an Instagram post wrote, “Who would have thought when we met over Facetime 4 years ago (thanks @evachen212) that we’d be hosting NEXT IN FASHION TOGETHER! You read that right!

Tan France also took to Instagram stories and wrote, “Can’t wait to work with my love," and tagged Gigi. The pair’s friendship turned partnership was also featured in the “Next in Fashion" account. The post stated, “SOME NEWS: these two besties are hosting Next In Fashion Season 2!"

The first season premiered on Netflix in January 2020, and it featured 18 designers from around the world competing in various challenges to prove who was the most skilled designer. The show’s winner received $250,000 as well as the opportunity to debut their collection with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter. Tommy Hilfiger, Phillip Lim, and Eva Chen served as guest judges on the show.

It’s no surprise that Hadid is experimenting with her career, as she will now be starring as a show host after taking on a voiceover role in Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever. Hadid is no stranger to the world of fashion and television. In the most recent season of “Project Runway," she served as a guest judge. The model had previously discussed expanding her career beyond modelling, telling i-D magazine last year that she felt it was time to pivot away from modelling to make room for “a new face."

