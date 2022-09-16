Gigi Hadid's Rumoured Romance With Leonardo DiCaprio 'Upsetting' For Ex Zayn Malik: Report

For a few days now, it has been rumoured that Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are the newest IT couple in Hollywood. While the alleged couple is tight-lipped about the rumours, sources have claimed that they are taking things slow and not looking at an exclusive relationship right now. Now, another source close to Gigi’s ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik has claimed that the news of the alleged romance has not gone down well with the singer.

A source informed HollywoodLife, “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him."

The grapevine also claimed, “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with." Zayn and Gigi had been dating on and off for a while before they parted ways last year. They share a daughter, Khai, whom they welcomed in 2020.

Meanwhile, a new picture of the alleged couple has hit online. In a picture, obtained by DailyMail, Leonardo and Gigi appeared to be getting cozy at a friend’s party in New York City. The report claims that the picture was taken at Casa Cipriani where the Wolf of Wall Street actor’s friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol hosted a party. The 47-year-old actor and the 27-year-old model were seen in cozy outfits.

As pictures of Leonardo and Gigi surface online, sources seemingly confirmed that they are indeed inclined towards a romantic relationship but they are taking things slow. A source told Page Six Leo and Gigi have “mostly [been] hanging out with groups," adding, “and solo a handful of times." The grapevine added, “[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow."

