Ginni Chatrath Beats Hubby Kapil Sharma in a Scooter Race, Watch Video

You can always count on Kapil Sharma to lighten up your spirits on a gloomy day, with his impeccable comic timing. While his popular Kapil Sharma Show has been off-air for the time being, he has taken the breather from work as an opportunity to go on a vacation with wife Ginni Chatrath. A video of the couple enjoying their vacation has surfaced on the Internet and it will surely put a smile on your face. The adorable video, shared by Kapil, show the couple steer electric scooters by the beach.

They were seen riding on the sidelines of a blue lake with lush greenery on either side. Both were all smiles as they engaged in playful competition with one another. Although the video leaves fans ambiguous about who won the race, Kapil’s caption cleared the air. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Kapil wrote, “As always she won"

Kapil Sharma fans had nothing but love for the couple in the comment section. “Kapil Bhai rocks" wrote one user while another commented “Perfect".

Famous Bollywood choreographer Ahmed Khan’s wife Shaira Ahmed Khan also did not miss the opportunity to comment on the video. “So cool," she wrote.

Kapil Sharma tied the knot with Ginni in 2018. The star couple welcomed their first child the next year while their second child was born in 2021. The 41-year-old comedian who has featured in several comedy films like Firangi and Kis Kisko Pyar Karu has collaborated with director Nandita Das for an untitled project. Sharing the happy news on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Me with my most hardworking, most talented, actor, writer, and pagal director Nandita Das."

The Kapil Sharma Show is rumoured to return to television by September. The cast of the programme is not likely to change.

