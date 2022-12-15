Giorgia Andriani is Stoked to Celebrate Christmas This Year, Says 'I Always Go All Out'

Giorgia Andriani might have caught the fancy of the tinsel town after opening up about her romantic relationship with Arbaaz Khan. However, she has got a lot more to her than being a model as she aspires to leave a mark in the industry by donning the director’s cap. As Christmas is approaching fast, despite being away from home, the model is excited about the festival and is planning ahead of it.

While speaking with ETimes, Giorgia shared that Christmas is special and she never leaves a stone unturned to celebrate it properly. She said, “I love Christmas, so I always go all out, the festive spirits, decorations, and freshly baked cookies, yum. It’s so much fun shopping and buying gifts for everyone. I am going to be in Mumbai this Christmas, so I am missing home. I’m looking forward to spending my new year with family, friends, and my two munchkins Hugo and Dolce!"

Advertisement

She also added, “The one thing that I make sure that I do every year during Christmas or any other time of the year is to spread kindness and help the needy and bring happiness into their lives because Christmas is not just for ourselves, but it is for everyone, and in this world, everyone deserves to be happy."

She had earlier told Bollywood Hungama about her plans for becoming a film-maker. She had stated, “Life has its own intelligence. I think you can kind of know where you want to go but then it’s up to destiny I think so for now I’m just polishing myself. Being a director is still on. However, for now, it’s just on a standstill; I will see in the future. I want to be ready for that as well so that will take time."

For the unversed, Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani have been dating each other for almost four years now. Prior to Georgia, Arbaaz was married to Malaika Arora. They tied the knot in 1998 but divorced in 2017. They also have a son together - Arhaan. On the other hand, Malaika Arora is now dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

Read all the Latest Movies News here