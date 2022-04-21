Home » News » Movies » Giorgia Andriani's Amazing Dance Moves in Black Bralette Will Leave You Awestruck, Watch

In the clip, Giorgia looks stunning as she grooves in sensual ways wearing mini pink hotshots and a black sports bra. She completed her look with white shoes.

Entertainment Bureau| Trending Desk
Updated: April 21, 2022, 18:34 IST

Actor Giorgia Andriani is having a gala time at her gateway. The actor keeps on updating her fans with glimpses of her trip. This time, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share a dance video from her trip. In the clip, Giorgia looks stunning as she grooves in sensual ways wearing mini pink hotshots and a black sports bra. She completed her look with white shoes. Andriani grooved to the latest remix of the songMujhe Naulakha Mangawa De Re. Sharing the video, Giorgia captioned it, “Tell me that you feel the same….”

Take a look at her dance clip:

Reacting to her post, one of her fans wrote, “My goddess, my angel, you have captured my heart, and you are its owner. I love you." A user wrote, “Energetic."

The actor also dropped a couple of stunning pictures of herself. In the pictures, she opted for a black sports bra with loose printed joggers and left her tresses open. Adding more details, she chose a no-makeup look with a minimal amount of lip color. The actor finished her look with black shades to protect her eyes from the sunrays.

Take a look:

On the work front, Giorgia was recently seen in the song ‘Little Star’ opposite Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaaz. Giorgia is ready to make her Bollywood debut this year with ‘Welcome to Bajrangpur’ starring Shreyas Talpade. She will also feature in a music video, the specifics of which will be disclosed soon.

