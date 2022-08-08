Gippy Grewal: Laal Singh Chaddha Makers Wanted My Son to Play Aamir Khan's Younger Version | Exclusive

Apart from Atul Kulkarni, the screenplay of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was also penned by another actor. Since the titular character in the film is a Sikh, most of the dialogues had to be written in Punjabi. That’s when Punjabi actor, singer and filmmaker Gippy Grewal was brought onboard along with his team of writers.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, he talks about becoming a part of one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. “Laal Singh Chaddha was written in pure Hindi initially. But the title character in the film is Punjabi. When Aamir paaji approached me, I told him that I would get a few writers from my team onboard – some of who are good at comedy and some of who can pen somber scenes better - and he can pick and choose from among them," Gippy elaborates.

The process of writing the screenplay in Punjabi was a long process, he reveals. The Carry On Jatta (2012) actor adds, “My team of writers wrote the lines in pure Punjabi, but they wanted us to tone that down and mix it with a bit of Hindi so that the audience understands them. Paaji isn’t usually someone who talks a lot about his films but he’s been speaking about this one. He’s very happy with how it has turned out."

Gippy also shares that one of his sons, Gurfateh, fondly known as Shinda, was approached to play the younger version of Laal in the film. Quiz him on the same and he says, “Shinda played a small part in one of my films Ardaas (2016). The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha saw that and they approached me as they wanted him to play the young version of Aamir Khan in the film. Mukesh (Chhabra; casting director) also got in touch with me and told me to send across a few reference videos of Shinda saying ‘hello’ in Punjabi, which would also be a look test for him. I wasn’t even aware of the story of the film at that point in time."

However, Shinda had to back out of Laal Singh Chaddha. “There was an angle in the film where he had to get his hair cut. But we weren’t okay with it. In fact, it was not possible for us. That’s why he couldn’t do the film," explains Gippy.

