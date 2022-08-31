Gippy Grewal Shares He Was Turned Away from Dharmendra’s House: 'He Had Tears in His Eyes When...'

Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal is among the prominent faces of the Punjabi entertainment industry. All his songs have a mass appeal across the country and his films are celebrated by many. But long before he even became such a big star, Gippy was turned away by the guards when he came to see Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra back in 3005 on his first ever trip to Mumbai.

The much-loved artist recounted his experience while in a conversation with Mashable India. He revealed that when he was exploring Mumbai with his cousin, he came across Big B’s house. His cousin went up to the guard but was instantly turned away. Gippy shared, “We then asked him if Jaya ji was home, he said no. We asked him for Abhishek, he said no. We then went to Dharamendra ji’s house." The singer repeated the same thing at Dharmendra’s house where he asked for Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol but was unfortunately sent away from there as well.

After achieving unparalleled stardom in Punjab, when Gippy was hosting Dharmendra at his house, he happened to narrate the incident to the veteran star who got emotional. Gippy disclosed, “He was in Chandigarh one day and there was a dinner at my house. That’s when I told him about the time I visited his house for the first time. He got so emotional. He had tears in his eyes. He said, ‘Why did you tell me about the incident? I won’t be able to sleep now.’ I said, ‘Paaji you did not know me. So many people come to your house. Leave it’."

However, the singer’s meeting with the ever-charismatic Govinda turned out to be well. Gippy recalled, “We saw a car that stopped beside us. I still remember that the number plate had 1 on it and the car had tinted glasses. Govinda ji stepped out of it and we caught him. My cousin hugged him. We annoyed Govinda ji a lot that day. Years later, I narrated this story to Govinda ji. I told him we could see you were getting annoyed but we were like even if he gets annoyed at least we are enjoying."

Gippy Grewal proved to be quite titular in helping the cast and crew of Laal Singh Chaddha with Punjabi nuances and languages. His son was offered the role of junior Laal in the film, but his son couldn’t take up the part because the character required him to cut his hair.

