Some actors/actresses are referred to as ‘one-hit wonders.’ This is because they only appear in one movie and achieve fame for their stint in that film. One such example is that of actress Girija Shettar. She featured in a renowned classic film, which was Mani Ratnam’s timeless love story Geethanjali, starring Nagarjuna. Girija won the hearts of the audience with her wicked, hilarious, and prankster character named Geethanjali. She later bid adieu to showbiz after appearing in Mohanlal’s Vandhanam.

Girija is reportedly making a comeback with a romantic drama titled Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali. The drama is produced by Charlie 777 fame Rakshit Shetty and directed by Chandrajith Beliappa. Girija will return to the big screen after a lengthy absence of 14 years, which is fantastic news for her fans. Her role in the film is not known yet. She will shortly begin filming her segments after formally announcing it. Vihan, best known for his role in Panchatantra, and Ankita Amar, a well-known TV actress and singer, will also feature in Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali.

The film explores love in a variety of ways that include desire and separation. The movie also honours romanticism from bygone eras, which will endure in today’s society. Rakshit and director Chandrajith have known each other for a long time. Chandrajith is a member of Rakshity’s production team and has directed a section of the anthology, Katha Sangama.

On February 14, the production house shared a clip from the movie, highlighting how much fun they were having during filming. Paramvah Studios tweeted, “The making video of our film ‘Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali’ has been released. Watch A story of love coming into bloom! Watch the making of ‘Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali’ now on #ParamvahStudios YouTube channel." https://youtu.be/hj7sBm48HcQ

Gagan Baderiya will provide the soundtrack for Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali, while Srivathsan Selvarajan will be in charge of the filming.

Rakshit shared a teaser from his upcoming project, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. The venture will hit the screen in July 2023. The movie is directed by Hemanth M Rao, and also features Rukmini Vasanth and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal parts. Pavitra Lokesh, Ramesh Indira, Avinash, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Gopal Deshpande play crucial parts in the movie’s supporting ensemble.

