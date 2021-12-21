Girl Seen Crying In This Photo Is Now A Famous Bollywood Actress

Fans of Bollywood actors are always very curious about their favourite stars’ personal lives. Fans get really excited even if they get to see an old picture of any actor or actress. Bollywood stars too share their throwback and childhood pictures on social media for their fans. Currently a throwback picture of a Bollywood actress is going viral on social media and fans can’t stop themselves from reacting.

The child seen in the photo is a famous Bollywood actress now and she is in news because of her rumoured relationship with an actor much older than her. This childhood picture is of actress Fatima Sana Sheikh. She can be seen crying in the picture. The photo also has Fatima’s mother in it who is teaching her. From the picture it looks like Fatima does not like the studies at all since she is crying.

The Dangal fame actress, sharing the photo on Instagram, wrote, “Dekho meri maa kitni kush dikh rahi hai, mujhe rota hua dekh ke. Hate padhai."

Fatima is recently in news for her rumoured relationship with Mr Perfectionist Amir Khan. Fatima played Aamir’s daughter in the hit film Dangal. The film was based on wrestler Phogat sisters. Fatima’s role in the movie was also highly appreciated.

Fatima worked with Aamir once again in Thugs of Hindostan. While the movie did not do very well Amir and Fatima’s closeness was discussed. Soon after Amir divorced his second wife Kiran Rao rumours about his relationship with Fatima came up. Fatima will soon be seen playing Indira Gandhi in Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Sam Bahadur, the biopic based on the life of Sam Manekshaw who was the Chief of the Army Staff during 1971 Indo-Pak war.

