Girls' Generations YoonA on Big Mouth: Lee Jong Suk Playing My Husband Sold the Project to Me

MBC TV’s ongoing K-drama Big Mouth has been soaring in terms of popularity and viewership, and rightfully so as the hardboiled legal drama is helmed by some of the most talented artists in South Korea. Led by Doctor Strange actor Lee Jong-suk and Girls’ Generation fame Yoona along with an ensemble cast, the series revolves around an underperforming lawyer who gets caught up in a murder case. In a press conference of the show, which was also attended by News18 Showsha, the cast members along with director Oh Chung-hwan had a free-wheeling chat about their crime thriller and how they had a really good time bonding with each other.

Lee Jong-suk, who is playing the lead Park Chang-ho, or ‘Big Mouth’ for his tendency to speak before acting, is making his comeback to the television world with the series. Talking about the same, he said that he feels bad that his fans had to wait for so long to see him back on screen. “It’s been so long, and here I am finally, with a drama series. I just feel bad that my fans have had to wait for so long. As for this show, I chose it because I wanted to work with Director Oh again. I respect him as a director, but he’s also like a big brother to me and a good friend. We talked about all sorts of things, shared our thoughts, and came to the conclusion that we were ready to try something new. I had my faith in him, and the rest is history," shared Lee when asked what made him choose Big Mouth as his comeback.

He is paired up with Yoona, who plays his onscreen wife and a nurse with a bold personality. There was a lot of hype over the pairing of Lee and Yoona but the former shared that the show is written in a way that there aren’t physically together. However, Yoona added that the fact that Lee Jong-suk would play her character Miho’s husband was what sold the project to her. “The fact that Jong-suk would play Miho’s newlywed husband was what sold the project for me. I didn’t have major concerns, but I also thought it was a shame that we didn’t get to spend time together in the same space. But when we did shoot scenes together, I was impressed by how nuanced and detailed his performance was. There weren’t nearly enough of those, sadly, but there were a lot of flashback scenes."

Yoona also added that this show was a great chance for her to show something new to the audience as she has never done a noir before. “I’d never done a noir, or played a nurse before, so it was a great chance for me to show something new to the audience. I wanted to play Miho also because I admired her wisdom, maturity, mental strength, and go-getting personality. Miho’s soft ways and strong heart. I really admire that about her. I hope the viewers will recognize that in Miho, and eventually, in me as well. And most importantly, I hope they find me believable as a nurse, which is the role I play."

However, director Oh Chung-hwan added that he was most concerned about casting Miho’s character and both Jongsuk and he agreed that Yoona would be perfect to play it. “I went with the first person that came to my mind when I read the script and asked myself who would play that character best, and everyone ended up exceeding my expectations. To be frank, the character I was most concerned about was Miho, portrayed by Yoona. Miho is a strong woman, but to some, she has to be infinitely kind and generous, a quality which will get her through certain situations. You could say she’s admirable and noble; but she’s not the most relatable character, either. I thought Yoona would be perfect for this, and Jongsuk said the same thing during our initial meeting. I was ready to beg her but she said yes—I must say this is the most memorable moment for me from the casting phase. The moment she got on board."

Big Mouth is streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.

