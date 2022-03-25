'Give it All Your Love': Salman Khan Shares Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur’s New Song

Bollywood star Salman Khan’s personal life has always been a centre of huge public and media interest. Time and again Salman has been asked about his relationship status and when he is getting married. Dubbed one of the most eligible bachelors of the country even at 56, the actor, in a post on social media, Salman has expressed fondness for rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

A new song, Designer Lehenga, by Iulia Vantur is doing the rounds on social media. The actor has made a special appeal to the fans to lend an ear to the song. Salman is seen promoting Designer Lehenga on social media and his fans are asking if the two are seeing each other.

“Presenting a new track Designer Lehenga composed by super rockstar Himesh Reshammiya and written by Shabbir Ahmed and sung by Iulia Vantur from the blockbuster hit album Moods with melodies. Song out now so give it all your love," tweeted Salman, adding the YouTube link to the song.

This is the second time Iulia has collaborated with Himesh for a song. Earlier, they came together for the song Every Day and Night. Designer Lehenga is being presented as, sort of, a bridal anthem.

In an interview with Etimes, Iulia had confirmed her second association with Himesh Reshammiya after five years and expressed her joy at Himesh having believed in her for another music video. In the same interview, she also talked about shooting for her first film Laila Majnu wherein she plays a foreigner. The movie is ready and will be released soon, she said.

