'Give Rs 50,000 Each': Bharti Singh in Hilarious Exchange With Paparazzi

Comedian and actor Bharti Singh is soon going to be a mother, she announced recently on YouTube in a special way. The comedian is loving the pregnancy phase, and she was recently seen asking the paparazzi for compensation. She even explained the reason.

Advertisement

In a video, shared by photographer Viral Bhayani, Bharti was seen asking for compensation from the paparazzi. The video starts with Bharti joking with the paps, in her trademark style. She first greeted the paparazzi with folded hands and then jokingly asked everyone to vote for her only. When the paparazzi asked her about her pregnancy, she said — jokingly of course — it was her mistake to get pregnant.

When the paparazzi got near her car, she said that she will inform them about the hospital where the baby will be born so that all the channels pay Rs 50,000 each for delivery expenses. The reason? Well, Bharti said that she and Harsh wanted to share it as per their will, but now the media have spoiled the suspense.

She added that she will tell her friends about the hospital expenses so that they collect Rs 50,000 per media person. Fans are loving this exchange between the paps and Bharti.

The star comedian is expecting a newborn by the end of April 2022. There were rumours about Bharti and Harsh becoming parents before the couple shared the news.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.