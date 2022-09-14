'Globetrotting Adventure': SS Rajamouli On His Next Venture With Mahesh Babu

S S Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are coming together for a film, which is tentatively titled SSMB29. Recently, during a conversation at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada, S S Rajamouli talked about the genre of the film and said that the project is a “globetrotting adventure" and it will attract every cinema lover and moviegoer to the theatres. The filmmaker also added that currently he is working on the script of the film and will start the workshop in 2 months with Mahesh Babu.

Talking about the film, S S Rajamouli said, “My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots!"

Mahesh Babu, who was also present at Toronto International Film Festival talked about working with S S Rajamouli and said, “It’s a dream come true for me to work with him. Doing one film with Rajamouli Garu is like taking up 25 films at once. It’s going to be physically demanding and I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country."

Reportedly, the film will be shot in Africa. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited. S S Rajamouli is known for his larger-than-life films such as Baahubali and RRR. Both the films have collected crores at the box office and were massive hits, to say the least.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Parasuram Petla’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata opposite Keerthy Suresh. The actor will next be seen in Jana Gana Mana alongside Pooja Hedge. Mahesh Babu also has a film with Trivikram Srinivas, which is titled SSMB28. The film went on the floors on September 12, 2022.

