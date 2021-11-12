'Go Ahead, Baby': When Aishwarya Asked Hubby Abhishek to Kiss on Live TV

Aishwarya Rai isn’t seen much in movies these days, but she’s all set to return to the big screen with the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan. Here’s a throwback story for the fans of the beauty queen whose looks captured the attention of the entire world. Back in 2009, after her wedding, she got a chance to appear on the Oprah Winfrey Show as a guest along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan. On this show, Aishwarya won hearts with her quick and witty responses to the host’s questions.

Oprah Winfrey needs no introduction and people from all over the world come to her show as guests. When Aishwarya and Abhishek joined Oprah on the show, she asked them all the questions related to their career and personal life.

During this interview, Oprah asked Aishwarya why she had never kissed in front of the camera despite being the top female actor of Bollywood.

Oprah asked, “Looks like you have never kissed in front of the camera." The response was simply stunning. Aishwarya first smiled before turning to Abhishek and saying, “Go ahead, baby." Abhishek immediately took the hint and kissed her on the cheek, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

Then Oprah asked why it was so uncommon to see couples kissing in Indian movies. In Hollywood, where intimate scenes are common, couples are often seen kissing on screen.

To this question, Abhishek replied, “We don’t feel the need for it. It is implied and understood. When a guy and a girl meet, they fall in love with each other through gestures. They may not kiss to display their love, but express it through a song."

