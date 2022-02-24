Go Air Spokesperson Replies to Chitrangda Singh’s Complaint, Says 'Zero Tolerance Policy in Such Matters'

Chitrangada Singh, through a couple of Instagram Stories, expressed disappointment over the rude behaviour of the Go Air staff. The actor had complained that four Go Air air hostesses on her F391 flight from Mumbai to Delhi, on the morning of February 23, were extremely rude to her co-passenger. In no time, Chitrangada’s post went viral and now according to an ETimes report, Go Air has taken action to get to the bottom of the matter, hence an inquiry has been initiated in the matter.

A spokesperson from the airline assured that the matter is under investigation, and depending on the findings of the probe, the decision will be made. “We have a Zero Tolerance Policy in such matters,” he told the publication. The spokesperson said that if the air hostesses are found guilty, strict action will be taken against them. Following Chitrangada’s complaint via Instagram post, Go Air got in touch with the actor to enquire about her grievances. When asked whether the air hostesses in question will be debarred from flying until the findings are out? the spokesperson reiterated that the team is looking into the matter.

“Flight 391 Goair to Delhi from Mumbai is the rudest the worst air hostesses ever!!!,” Chitrangda had stated in one of her Instagram Stories on February 23. She further urged the airlines to teach the air hostesses some manners. Calling it the “most high-handed and arrogant attitude” she has ever seen, the actor stated that she is very disappointed with all of them. “It reminded me of my worst experiences at Air India,” she said.

At first, it was assumed that the air hostesses behaved rudely with the actor, however, in another post on her Instagram Stories, she clarified that the incident did not occur with her. Instead, it was the person sitting next to her who was allegedly ill-treated by the air hostesses despite him being utterly polite and patient.

