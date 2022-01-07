'Go to Galaxy Apartment And...': When Aamir Khan Challenged Katrina Kaif to Chess Game

An old video wherein Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif and Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar appeared on a TV show hosted by Komal Nahata has surfaced on Instagram, and taking the fans on a laughter ride. In the short clip, host Komal Nahata played a video on a tablet and handed it to Katrina Kaif. In the video, actor Aamir Khan is talking about his chess challenge to Katrina Kaif.

The video is from March 2021, and Instagram page Salkat_century has now posted it with the caption, “I don’t think there’s any caption needed for this other than Dil cheez kya hai aap meri jaan lijiye."

In the video, Aamir Khan said that the bet was that if I lost, I would do another film with her. “But if she lost, she would go to the Galaxy Apartments, below Salman Khan’s flat, and sing ‘dil cheez kya hai aap meri jaan lijiye’.

Katrina watches the video and then says, “Now, you see. You have gotten him big trouble, Komal."

Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif have been co-stars in Thugs Of Hindostan and Dhoom 3.

