Goa Village Mourns Lata Mangeshkar's Death; Niece Had Visited Mangeshi Temple to Pray for Singer's Health

As India mourns the death of Bharat Ratna and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, a pall of gloom descended over Mangeshi village in Goa.

The village, located in Ponda, is known for the temple of Mangeshi – family deity of Lata Mangeshkar and her family.

Speaking to CNN News18, Shailesh Abhisheki, the temple priest, said, “There are a few families that help in the temple’s services. Mangeshkar is their family surname. Lata Mangeshkar’s niece had recently paid a visit to the temple, while she was recovering in the hospital."

Abhisheki said, “Asha Bhosle often comes here along with her family members. Lata didi too came 15 to 20 years ago. She visited a house of her extended relatives here."

Anuj Naik, another local resident, said, “Mangeshkar’s father, the late Pandit Dinanath Mangeshkar, was born in Mangeshi, but moved out later to pursue his career. We are sad about Lata Mangeshkar’s death. The family put our village on the world map."

