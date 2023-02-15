Actor Shalin Bhanot had dominated the headlines for a long time now due to his stint in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 16. Despite the fact that he mouthed a lot of controversial remarks, his fans continued to support him. After exiting the house and garnering a massive fan following, Shalin got to know that his ex-wife actress Dalljiet Kaur has decided to move ahead in life and got engaged to Nikhil Patel. Reacting to the update, he said, “I don’t know anything. So, I won’t be able to comment on it. I have just stepped out. This is news to me, besides the one sentence that Salman Khan sir said on one of the weekend episodes. All I want to say is that God bless her." Dalljiet is yet to comment on this statement issued by Shalin.

Soon after news of Dalljiet’s engagement surfaced on social media, users were excited to know about the person who chose the Kaala Teeka actress as his soul mate. In an interview with E Times, Dalljiet spilled the beans about him and said that Nikhil works as a mentor and investor in a finance company headquartered in London, which builds brands. Nikhil is currently working in Nairobi, Kenya, where he will be living with Dalljiet for a few years. She told the portal that Nikhil too had a past, where he had been the father of two beautiful girls, Aariyana and Aanika. The Code Red actress also revealed that she got engaged to Nikhil on January 3 and that the duo was looking forward to tying the nuptial knot soon. Dalljiet had treated fans to a picture with Nikhil on Instagram on February 6. The lovely duo, looked mesmerizing, dressed in all black.

Dalljiet was congratulated by colleagues from the entertainment industry and her fans on this significant development in her life. Actresses Kanika Mann, Pavitra Punia, Ridheema Tiwari and Nupur Joshi conveyed their best wishes to her for future journeys.

Shalin had also taken a plunge forward in life and bagged the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show, Beqaboo.

