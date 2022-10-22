Godavari Makers Release a Soulful Song Khal Khal Goda from Jitendra Joshi-Starrer

Jitendra Joshi’s much-anticipated film Godavari has been a hot topic of discussion among fans on social media for quite some time now. The film is slated to release on November 11. And, audiences are every bit excited about watching it in theatres as it bagged 8 awards at three prestigious film festivals ahead of its release.

Now, the makers of Godavari released a song from the film, titled Khal Khal Goda, which took the internet by storm. Soon after its release on October 21, social media users heaped praise on Rahul Deshpande and AV Prafullachandra for creating a masterpiece of a song. Fans also lavished Jitendra with compliments for its thought-provoking lyrics. The music video of Khal Khal Goda shows Jitendra’s character Nishikant Deshmukh’s struggle to deal with the deaths of two family members.

In a recent interview with a media portal, Jitendra said that the song expresses a many emotions. The Betaal actor revealed it took a total of 4 months to finish this song. He was also very happy that the song was released around the occasion of Diwali.

Apart from this song, Godavari’s riveting teaser also left the audience mesmerized with its poignant plot. Viewers were fascinated with the concept of this film. Many demanded that its writers should be given enough credit for penning the captivating dialogues of Godavari.

Not so long ago, Jitendra shared his excitement about Godavari’s premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. In an Instagram post, he had informed fans that the Marathi film was a part of a delegation of 6 films that were screened at the Cannes film festival by the Government of India. Fans were delighted that the Shantit Kranti actor had achieved this milestone in his career.

In addition to Godavari, Jitendra Joshi will also be seen essaying a key role in the film In-Deewar. Niddhish Puuzhakkal has written and directed this movie. Alongside Jitendra, the film also stars Juhi Chawla, Gauahar Khan and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles.

