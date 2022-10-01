GodFather Hindi Trailer: Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan Are Here To Fix The "Family Matter"

Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited movie GodFather is all set to release in the theatres soon. The film will be a Dussehra gift for all fans of the South megastar. The Hindi trailer was released in Mumbai today at an event attended by Chiranjeevi and superstar Salman Khan who plays a crucial role in GodFather.

From Chiranjeevi making a stellar entry to Salman Khan’s no-nonsense attitude, the trailer promises a gripping tale. The highlight is Salman’s Dabangg-style entry on a bike. In the background, Bollywood’s favourite bhai can be heard saying, “Hello brother, na yeh mera matter hai, na yeh tera matter hai. Yeh family matter hain. Tere baray bhai k baray bhai ka…GodFather [Chiranjeevi appears on the screen]". Watch it here:

Godfather’s Telugu trailer was launched earlier this week and it’s getting a good response. The trailer was unveiled by Chiranjeevi at a grand pre-release event in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The trailer has received nearly 1.5 crore views on YouTube.

GodFather is a political action thriller film. It is directed by Mohan Raja and backed by Ram Charan, RB Choudhary and NV Prasad under the banner of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

GodFather has been creating headlines since it was announced. But, one of the main reasons was that the movie stars both Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan together for the first time. Along with this, the film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer starring Mohanlal.

The movie also features Nayanthara, Puri Jagannadh and Satyadev Kancharana in pivotal roles. The film will have a Dussehra release, and the makers expect a grand opening for the movie. The upcoming project is also very special for Salman fans as it marks the debut of Bollywood’s Bhaijaan in Telugu cinema. He will have an extended cameo in the film. The movie will be released in cinemas on October 5.

