Godfather: Salman Khan Wraps Shooting, Director Mohan Raja Calls Him A ‘Mighty Man’

Salman Khan is all set to star in Mohan Raja’s godfather. The actor recently wrapped the shooting of his part for the film. Taking to Twitter, the director of the film, Mohan Raja shared a heartfelt note for the ‘Dabangg’ actor along with some behind the scene shots.

Announcing the wrap of another schedule of the Chiranjeevi-starrer, Mohan Raja extended his gratitude to Salman. Calling Salman a “mighty man," he wrote, “Finished an Amazing Schedule with the mighty man, sweetness personified, dear most bhai Salman Khan. Thanks, Bhai for making this so comfortable and so memorable."

Further in his tweet, he even thanked the megastar Chiranjeevi for supporting the film and the team. He continued, “And thanks to our pillar of support, Chiranjeevi for making this happen for our Godfather."

Along with the adorable note, Mohan Raja posted a montage video with some behind the scene shots from the film. In a few pictures, Salman can be seen wearing a bulletproof jacket and indulging in a conversation with the Mohan Raja. Other clips show some of the cheerful moments of the actor from the sets of Godfather.

Salman Khan will be seen in an extended cameo in the political action thriller. Apart from a solo fight sequence, he’ll also share screen space with Chiranjeevi for an action scene. According to a Pinkvilla report, Salman has not charged any money for the film. The actor came on board for the Telugu film due to his love and respect for the superstar Chiranjeevi, stated the report.

For the unversed, Godfather is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam film ‘Lucifer.’The original film was released in 2019 and starred Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, among others. Salman will be seen playing the role of Prithviraj from the original.

