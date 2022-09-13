Godfather: Satya Dev's First Look Poster Revealed

Satya Dev’s look from his upcoming film Godfather is out. In the official look poster shared by the makers of the film, Satya Dev, who is set to essay a politician on the screen, can be seen wearing a white shirt and grey Nehru-Jacket

Previously, the makers had revealed the look of Nayanthara’s character from the film. She looked simple in a check pattern simple saree. In the poster, she was seated at a desk with a typewriter and a few books. In Godfather, Nayanthara will be seen essaying the role of Sathyapriya Jaidev.

Advertisement

Top Showsha Video

Chiranjeevi’s look from the film has been a big hit on the internet. In his first look poster for the film, Chiranjeevi can be seen donning a black shirt and shades. The swag of the actor in the poster makes him aptly justify his title of Godfather in the film. The makers had revealed the first teaser of the film on Chiranjeevi’s birthday on August 22.

The teaser of the film opens to show Chiranjeevi’s character becoming a popular figure among the masses. On the way, he makes many enemies who are irked by his rising popularity. Godfather will also be seen in a cameo appearance by Bollywood actor Salman Khan whose character appears to be on the side of Chiranjeevi in the film.

Advertisement

Godfather directed by Mohan Raja is an official remake of the Malayalam movie Lucifer that featured Mohanlal in the lead role. Godfather is set to hit the theatres on October 5. Godfather is jointly produced by Ram Charan, R B Choudary, and Prasad N.V. The movie marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here