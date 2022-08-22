Godfather Star Chiranjeevi Completes 25 Years in Telugu Films; A Look at His Journey

The trailer of the Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather, the first collaboration between the megastar and Salman Khan, has been released. This special trailer has been launched on the birthday of veteran Chiranjeevi, who has now turned 67. Do you know who Konidela Shivshankar Vara Prasad is? Well, none other than Chiranjeevi.

It was Chiranjeevi’s father who named him Konidela Shivshankar Vara Prasad. Later, his mother wanted to call him Chiranjeevi because she was a devotee of Lord Hanuman. Chiranjeevi’s father was a police constable and would often get transferred. That’s how Chiranjeevi learned about the different cultures of Southern states.

As a student, Chiranjeevi represented his school at the Republic Day NCC parade. He founded his own Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust with Eyes and Blood Banks. He took his degree in Commerce from Sri YN College at Narsapura. Later, he moved to Chennai and joined the Madras Film Institute.

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi, in his cinematic career, worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada belts as well. He was widely appreciated for his dance skills. The actor has starred in more than 150 films. Chiranjeevi has won three Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Awards, a Raghupathi Venkaiah Award, and nine Filmfare Awards South. He was also honoured with Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. Later, the government of Andhra Pradesh felicitated them with an honorary doctorate from Andhra University.

Chiranjeevi’s first two films that paved his way to success were Punadhirallu and Pranam Kharedu. His movie Gharana Mogudu became the first Tollywood film to collect more than 10 crore at the box office. As Ladla it was made again starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi.

Not only acting but Chiranjeevi tried his luck in politics as well. From 2012- 2014, Chiranjeevi served as the Minister of State with Independent Charge for the Ministry of Tourism.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here