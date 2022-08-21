GodFather Teaser: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Swag Is Unmissable, Salman Khan Adds Style to Action-Packed First Look

After much anticipation and a lot of wait, the makers of GodFather finally unveiled the teaser of Chiranjeevi starrer action-drama on the occasion of his birthday. The teaser of the movie has been released in Telugu and Hindi language. The teaser is meant to introduce Chiranjeevi’s character and other prominent characters, including Salman Khan, Nayanthara and Satya Dev.

While the Megastar becomes the leader of the masses in a short time and gains the title of GodFather, he is exiled for two decades from his hometown. The one-minute-thirty-three seconds’ teaser progresses as it sees many are happy with his return, and there are numerous people who didn’t want to see him again. Nayanthara’s character hates him, while Satya Dev who is the chief minister of the state commands his officials to eliminate him. The latter even commands his officials to take him out of his way.

As the clip progresses, we hear the dialogue in the background, “Do you know who he is? He’s the boss of the bosses. Our one and only Godfather," which uplifts Chiranjeevi’s character.

Check the Hindi, and Telugu teasers here:

Then comes the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan - a huge supporter of the Godfather. “Lag Rahaa Hai Badi Lambi planning Chal Rahi Hai… Apne Is Chote Bhai Ko Bhool Naa Nahee… Kahe Tho Aajaathaa Hoo Mai…" says he, extending his support to the Godfather. However, the latter asks him to wait for his command.

Each and every sequence in the teaser is loaded with elevations. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s swag is unmissable. However, what makes the big difference is his salt and pepper look, next-level and stylishly choreographed action blocks.

The major highlight is definitely the last portion where Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan come together in a jeep. As mentioned earlier, it’s an advance birthday presentation from the team to Chiranjeevi’s fans and movie buffs. Salman Khan’s presence is one of the biggest crowd pulling factors.

The rich production values, superior camera work of Nirav Shah and terrific BGM of S Thaman are the other big assets. Director Mohan Raja utilized all the resources proficiently, which is clearly evident in the teaser which has increased all the expectations on the movie.

For the uninitiated, the Mohan Raja directorial is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, with superstar Mohanlal as the protagonist. Jointly backed by RB Choudary and NV Prasad on a grand scale under the banners of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, Konidela Surekha is presenting GodFather.

Salman Khan will be sharing screen space with the Megastar in a powerful role and Lady Superstar Nayanthara is a part of the project as the female lead. Along with them, Liger director Puri Jagannadh, Gangavva, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Divi Vadthya are also doing key roles in the movie, apart from others.

Nirav Shah is the cinematographer for this suspense drama, and Suresh Selvarajan is the art director. Well-known music director S Thaman has composed the melodies for GodFather, and Marthand K. Venkatesh has taken care of the editing department.

Godfather is gearing up for a grand release during Dussera, 2022.

