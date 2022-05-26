Godfather to NBK107, Telugu Political Thrillers to Hit Theatres in Next Few Months

A lot of filmmakers have come up with several interesting political thrillers until now and garnered accolades from the audience. Having said that, another series of Telugu films with a political backdrop is set to release soon. Have a look at these political thrillers.

Godfather

Touted as a political thriller, Godfather directed by Mohan Raja narrates the story of a mysterious man. This man comes into the picture after the death of a political leader. Starring Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan and others, this film is expected to release soon.

Ram Charan 15

According to reports, RC15 is a political drama, which revolves around electoral reforms. Reportedly, Ram Charan will play dual roles — an officer and a student — in the film. According to reports, this film will be released as Sarkarodu.

NTR 30

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, NTR 30 is also touted to be a story that revolves around student politics. N.T. Rama Rao Jr will play the role of a student leader in the film. According to reports, Alia Bhatt will be seen opposite N.T. Rama Rao Jr in this film.

NBK 107

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer NBK 107 is also said to be a political thriller. According to reports, NBK 107 is touted as a remake of the Kannada hit film Mufti. Mufti narrated the story of a cop who goes on an undercover mission. He takes the place of Don despite knowing the brutal consequences of his mission.

Macherla Niyojakavargam

Directed by M.S. Rajashekhar Reddy, Macherla Niyojakavargam is a political thriller all set to release on July 8. Actor Nithiin enacts the role of an electoral officer in Macherla Niyojakavargam.

Republic

Directed by Deva Katta, Republic starring Sai Dharam Tej is a story of an IIT gold medallist. This gold medallist gets involved in Indian Administrative Services. He uses this opportunity to confront the newly political establishment. Republic was a hit with some criticising action sequences a bit.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga

Starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej, there are reports that the film Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga will also have some political background. This film will be released on July 1.

