GodFather Trailer: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan Starrer Action-packed Political Drama Is All About Guns And Glory

After much anticipation and a lot of wait, GodFather’s Trailer is finally out! Megastar Chiranjeevi unveiled the film’s trailer during a grand pre-release event which was held in Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh state yesterday. GodFather has been in news for many reasons and one of them is that it brings together Chiranjeevi with Salman Khan for the first time. For the uninitiated, the film is a remake of the Mollywood blockbuster Lucifer starring Mohanlal.

The trailer starts with the death of a CM named PKR and how it leads to questions about his successor. In the next shot, we are introduced to Chiranjeevi’s character Brahma, who has a huge fan following but also has several enemies in the political world. Towards the end of the video, the trailer introduces Salman Khan, who plays the role of his younger brother in an extended cameo. Making an entry on a bike, Salman introduces Chiranjeevi as a GodFather.

He makes an entry full of swag, as he says, “Hello brother, this is neither your concern nor is it mine. This is a family matter." When a person asks, “Whose?" He says, “Your big brother’s big brother, GodFather". The trailer also offers a glimpse of Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana’s characters, who are in the middle of the fight for power.

The trailer of GodFather is all about guns and glory and is packed with action sequences that showcase Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan fighting with the goons.

Check out the movie’s Telugu trailer here:

Chiranjeevi also shared the trailer on his Twitter handle and wrote, “GodFather coming on Vijayadasami." Check out the post below:

The film will have a Dussehra release, thus ensuring a grand opening for the film. The upcoming project is also special because it marks the debut of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Telugu cinema as part of an extended cameo. The film will tentatively release on the date of the festival of Dussehra, in October 2022.

Backed by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the film features Nayanthara and Satya Dev in lead roles beside Chiranjeevi, and Gangavva and Sunil in supporting roles.

