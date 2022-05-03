Godfather Update: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan To Tap Feet Together, Prabhu Deva To Choreograph It

Megastar Chiranjeevi and superstar Salman Khan are all set to share screen space for the much-awaited movie Godfather. The film which is directed by Mohan Raja and produced on a grand scale by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film, Lucifer. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, it has now been revealed that Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan will also be seen tapping feet together in the film.

Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi will come together for a special dance number which will be choreographed by Prabhu Deva. The song will be composed by S Thaman. Informing the same, Thaman tweeted, ““Yayyyy !! ❤️ THIS IS NEWS @PDdancing Will Be Choreographing An Atom Bombing Swinging Song For Our Boss @KChiruTweets and @BeingSalmanKhan Gaaru What A High Seriously @jayam_mohanraja Our Mighty #GodfatherMusic #Godfather This is GONNA LIT THE Screens For Sure " He also dropped a picture featuring Chiranjeevi alongside Mohan Raja and Prabhu Deva.

Reportedly, the makers will begin shooting this song soon. However, it will be an eye feast for fans to see Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan dancing together and setting the screens on fire with their graceful moves.

Earlier this year, Chiranjeevi welcomed Salman Khan to the cast of Godfather. “Welcome aboard #Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to the next level. Sharing a screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience," he wrote.

Godfather is in the last leg of shooting. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the film also stars Nayanthara and Satya Dev in key roles. Puri Jagannadh will also be seen in the movie in a cameo.

