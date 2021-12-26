Going Nude Was Too Much for Telugu Audience: Sukumar on Shelving Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil's Scene in Pushpa

The climax of Pushpa: The Rise was to have originally featured actors Allu Arjun and Fahadh Fassil in the nude but the makers backed off, apprehensive of the response from the conservative Telugu audience. In a conversation with the media, director Sukumar let the secret slip. “The climax confrontation scene is different from the one we originally shot," Sukumar revealed.

Disclosing the fact that both Allu Arjun and Fahadh Fassil were supposed to appear nude in the scene, Sukumar explains that only then would the scene have appealed in its rawest form. “Allu Arjun and Fahadh were supposed to go nude for the climax scene. But, we did not go for it because going nude is too much for the Telugu audience," the ‘Nannaku Prematho’ director said.

Despite these changes, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is considered a movie close to reality, with a couple of raw scenes.

Advertisement

Staying true to the subject and hero’s idiosyncrasy, Sukumar had shot a scene between Rashmika and Allu Arjun which also evoked a negative reaction from the audience. Some of the viewers also had demanded the makers to take down that scene from the original print.

In the particular scene, Srivalli (played by Rashmika Mandanna) starts to reciprocate her feelings to Pushpa Raj (played by Allu Arjun). Pushpa Raj is then seen touching Srivalli’s chest, while in a public place. The scene didn’t go down well with the Telugu family audience. On the fans’ demand, the makers have removed the scene in Pushpa: The Rise.

Sukumar also revealed that the second part - ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ - would be more earthy and raw.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.