Golden Disc Awards 2022: BTS Win Four Awards, Including Album of the Year Daesang; See Complete Winners List

The Golden Disc Awards 2022 concluded on Saturday, January 8, with BTS winning four awards. The two-time Grammy-nominated group took home the grand prize (Daesang) and the main prize (Bonsang) at the GDA 2022. They won the Album of the Year Daesang for their album BE, seezn Golden Disc Popularity Award, Album Bonsang, Digital Bonsang.

Meanwhile, IU’s 2021 hit song Celebrity won the Digital Song of the Year Daesang and Digital Song Bonsang. STAYC and aespa won the Rookie of the Year awards. All Artist of the Year was awarded to aespa.

Check out the complete Golden Disc Awards 2022 winners list here:

Advertisement

>Disc Daesang (Album of the Year): BTS’ Be

>Digital Daesang (Song of the Year): IU’s Celebrity

>Seezn Most Popular Artist Award: BTS

Advertisement

>Rookie Artist of the Year: aespa, STAYC

>Artist of the Year: aespa

>Best Solo Artist: Lim Young Woong

>Best Group: Brave Girls

>Digital Song Bonsang (Main Award): aespa’s Next Level, AKMU’s Nakka with IU, BTS’ Butter, Heize’s Happen, IU’s Celebrity, Lee Mu Jin’s Traffic Light, Oh My Girl’s Dun Dun Dance, STAYC’s ASAP

>Album Bonsang (Main Award): BTS’ Be, ENHYPEN’s Dimension: Dilemma, IU’s Lilac, NCT 127’s Sticker, NCT Dream’s Hot Sauce, Seventeen’s Attacca, Stray Kids’ Noeasy, TXT’s The Chaos Chapter: Freeze.

>Best Performance: Jeon So Mi, The Boyz

>Cosmopolitan Artist Award: aespa, Seventeen

Golden Disc Award 2022 was hosted only for one day this year. The awards show was hosted by Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-hee, and Sung Si-kyung. Actors such as Jung Woo-sung, Ju Ji-hoon, Park Hee-soon, Oh Jung-se, Woo Do-hwan, Jeon Jong-seo, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Do-hyun and Ahn Bo-hyun presented awards this year.

This year’s performers included STAYC, Stray Kids, Big Mama, SEVENTEEN, IU, aespa, ENHYPEN, THE BOYZ, Oh My Girl, TXT, and Heize. BTS also presented never-before-seen footage from their Permission To Dance On Stage In LA.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.