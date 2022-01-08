Golden Disc Awards 2022: Where to Watch the K-Pop Show, Air Time, Nominations, Presenters, Performers

Golden Disc Awards 2022, also known as Golden Disk Awards or GDA, is considered one of the biggest music awards shows in the K-pop industry. This year, the Golden Disc Awards will take place on Saturday, January 8. The award show was spread across two days. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Golden Disc Awards 2022 will take place only one day this year. GDA will be broadcast live in numerous countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.
>Golden Disc Awards 2022 Date and Time:
The Golden Disc Awards is being held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on January 8. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3 pm KST, which means it would begin at 11:30 am IST (India), 2:00 pm MYT (Malaysia), 2:00 pm SGT (Singapore), 1 pm WIB (Indonesia), 6:00 am GMT (London), 2:00 pm PHT (Philippines) and 1:00 am ET.
>Golden Disc Awards 2022 Host and Presenters:
This year, the Golden Disc Awards will be hosted by Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-hee, and Sung Si-kyung. All three of them have previously hosted the award show, with Sung Si-kyung hosting GDA for six consecutive years. Meanwhile, Jung Woo-sung, Ju Ji-hoon, Park Hee-soon, Oh Jung-se, Woo Do-hwan, Jeon Jong-seo, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Do-hyun and Ahn Bo-hyun are among those presenting at the awards show this year.
>Golden Disc Awards 2022 Line Up:
According to Soompi, BTS, STAYC, Stray Kids, Big Mama, SEVENTEEN, IU, aespa, ENHYPEN, THE BOYZ, BTS, Jeon Somi, Oh My Girl, TXT, and Heize are among the artists who have been lined up for this GDA 2022. While BTS is on an extended break, they would be presenting exclusive footage of their Permission to Dance On Stage In LA concert at the awards show.
>Where To Watch Golden Disc Awards 2022:
Golden Disc Awards 2022 will be broadcast live from Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. The show will be broadcast on platforms such as JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4. In Malaysia and Brunei, GDA 2022 will be broadcast on Astro Go app Channel 100, in Singapore on Mediacorp’s mewatch app, FPT in Vietnam and VIDIO.COM in Indonesia. Unfortunately, the show will not be airing in India. Fans will have to catch updates of the Golden Disc Awards on the the show’s Twitter handle.
>Golden Disc Awards 2022 Nominees:
This year, BTS’ Butter has been nominated for Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award). Their album BE has been nominated for Album Division Bonsang (Main Award). Meanwhile aespa, Kwon Eun Bi, Lee Chan Won, OMEGA X and STAYC are among those nominated for the Rookie Artist of the Year award.
>Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)
aespa – Next Level
AKMU – NAKKA (with IU)
ASH ISLAND – MELODY
BEN – Lonely night
Big Mama – One Day More
Brave Girls – Chi Mat Ba Ram
BTS – Butter
Davichi – Just hug me
(G)I-DLE – HWAA
GyeongseoYeji and Jeon Gunho – If you lovingly call my name
Heize – HAPPEN
Huh Gak – How did we
HyunA – I’m Not Cool
ITZY – In the morning
IU – Celebrity
Jeon Somi – DUMB DUMB
Joy – Hello
Jung Dong Ha – I Still Love You
Lee Mujin – Traffic Light
Lee Ye Joon – On That Day
Lim Young Woong – My Starry Love
Oh My Girl – Dun Dun Dance
Red Velvet – Queendom
Rosé – On The Ground
SHINee – Don’t Call Me
Sojeong – If You Were Still Here
Song I Han – I will be your shining star
STAYC – ASAP
Taeyeon – Weekend
TWICE – Alcohol-Free
Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)
2PM – MUST
aespa – Savage
ASTRO – All Yours
ATEEZ – ZERO : FEVER Part.3
BTS – BE
CRAVITY – HIDEOUT: BE OUR VOICE – SEASON 3.
D.O. – Empathy
ENHYPEN – DIMENSION : DILEMMA
(G)I-DLE – I burn
Golden Child – GAME CHANGER
GOT7 – Breath of Love : Last Piece
Kim Ho Joong – The Classic Album I – My Favorite Arias
ITZY – CRAZY IN LOVE
IU – LILAC
Key – BAD LOVE
LOONA – [&]
MONSTA X – One Of A Kind
NCT – RESONANCE Pt. 2
NCT 127 – Sticker
NCT DREAM – Hot Sauce
NU’EST – Romanticize
ONEUS – BLOOD MOON
PENTAGON – LOVE or TAKE
SEVENTEEN – Attacca
Stray Kids – NOEASY
Super Junior – The Renaissance
THE BOYZ – THRILL-ING
TWICE – Taste of Love
TXT – The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE
Yunho – NOI
Rookie Artist of the Year
aespa
EPEX
Jo Yu Ri
Kwon Eun Bi
Lee Chan Won
MIRAE
OMEGA X
PURPLE KISS
STAYC
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.