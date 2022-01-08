Golden Disc Awards 2022: Where to Watch the K-Pop Show, Air Time, Nominations, Presenters, Performers

Golden Disc Awards 2022, also known as Golden Disk Awards or GDA, is considered one of the biggest music awards shows in the K-pop industry. This year, the Golden Disc Awards will take place on Saturday, January 8. The award show was spread across two days. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Golden Disc Awards 2022 will take place only one day this year. GDA will be broadcast live in numerous countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

>Golden Disc Awards 2022 Date and Time:

The Golden Disc Awards is being held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on January 8. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3 pm KST, which means it would begin at 11:30 am IST (India), 2:00 pm MYT (Malaysia), 2:00 pm SGT (Singapore), 1 pm WIB (Indonesia), 6:00 am GMT (London), 2:00 pm PHT (Philippines) and 1:00 am ET.

>Golden Disc Awards 2022 Host and Presenters:

This year, the Golden Disc Awards will be hosted by Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-hee, and Sung Si-kyung. All three of them have previously hosted the award show, with Sung Si-kyung hosting GDA for six consecutive years. Meanwhile, Jung Woo-sung, Ju Ji-hoon, Park Hee-soon, Oh Jung-se, Woo Do-hwan, Jeon Jong-seo, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Do-hyun and Ahn Bo-hyun are among those presenting at the awards show this year.

>Golden Disc Awards 2022 Line Up:

According to Soompi, BTS, STAYC, Stray Kids, Big Mama, SEVENTEEN, IU, aespa, ENHYPEN, THE BOYZ, BTS, Jeon Somi, Oh My Girl, TXT, and Heize are among the artists who have been lined up for this GDA 2022. While BTS is on an extended break, they would be presenting exclusive footage of their Permission to Dance On Stage In LA concert at the awards show.

>Where To Watch Golden Disc Awards 2022:

Golden Disc Awards 2022 will be broadcast live from Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. The show will be broadcast on platforms such as JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4. In Malaysia and Brunei, GDA 2022 will be broadcast on Astro Go app Channel 100, in Singapore on Mediacorp’s mewatch app, FPT in Vietnam and VIDIO.COM in Indonesia. Unfortunately, the show will not be airing in India. Fans will have to catch updates of the Golden Disc Awards on the the show’s Twitter handle.

>Golden Disc Awards 2022 Nominees:

This year, BTS’ Butter has been nominated for Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award). Their album BE has been nominated for Album Division Bonsang (Main Award). Meanwhile aespa, Kwon Eun Bi, Lee Chan Won, OMEGA X and STAYC are among those nominated for the Rookie Artist of the Year award.

>Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)

aespa – Next Level

AKMU – NAKKA (with IU)

ASH ISLAND – MELODY

BEN – Lonely night

Big Mama – One Day More

Brave Girls – Chi Mat Ba Ram

BTS – Butter

Davichi – Just hug me

(G)I-DLE – HWAA

GyeongseoYeji and Jeon Gunho – If you lovingly call my name

Heize – HAPPEN

Huh Gak – How did we

HyunA – I’m Not Cool

ITZY – In the morning

IU – Celebrity

Jeon Somi – DUMB DUMB

Joy – Hello

Jung Dong Ha – I Still Love You

Lee Mujin – Traffic Light

Lee Ye Joon – On That Day

Lim Young Woong – My Starry Love

Oh My Girl – Dun Dun Dance

Red Velvet – Queendom

Rosé – On The Ground

SHINee – Don’t Call Me

Sojeong – If You Were Still Here

Song I Han – I will be your shining star

STAYC – ASAP

Taeyeon – Weekend

TWICE – Alcohol-Free

Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)

2PM – MUST

aespa – Savage

ASTRO – All Yours

ATEEZ – ZERO : FEVER Part.3

BTS – BE

CRAVITY – HIDEOUT: BE OUR VOICE – SEASON 3.

D.O. – Empathy

ENHYPEN – DIMENSION : DILEMMA

(G)I-DLE – I burn

Golden Child – GAME CHANGER

GOT7 – Breath of Love : Last Piece

Kim Ho Joong – The Classic Album I – My Favorite Arias

ITZY – CRAZY IN LOVE

IU – LILAC

Key – BAD LOVE

LOONA – [&]

MONSTA X – One Of A Kind

NCT – RESONANCE Pt. 2

NCT 127 – Sticker

NCT DREAM – Hot Sauce

NU’EST – Romanticize

ONEUS – BLOOD MOON

PENTAGON – LOVE or TAKE

SEVENTEEN – Attacca

Stray Kids – NOEASY

Super Junior – The Renaissance

THE BOYZ – THRILL-ING

TWICE – Taste of Love

TXT – The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE

Yunho – NOI

Rookie Artist of the Year

aespa

EPEX

Jo Yu Ri

Kwon Eun Bi

Lee Chan Won

MIRAE

OMEGA X

PURPLE KISS

STAYC

