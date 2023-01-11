Golden Globes 2023 Winners List: RRR Makes History, Who Won Best Picture?

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Winners List: It was a historic day for India as the Telugu blockbuster RRR won the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. The film was also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film. While the verdict is pending on its fate in the category, all eyes are also on the winner of Best Picture, Best Television Series, Best Actor, and Best Actress of the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

Nominated for Best Picture are Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Triangle of Sadness. Competing for the Best Television series are Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, and Wednesday. Meanwhile, Black Bird, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey, Dahmer Story, The Dropout, Pam & Tommy, and The White Lotus are nominated for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture.

With no further ado, here’s a list of the 80th Golden Globe Awards Winners (updating live)

Best Film (Drama):

Best Film (Musical/comedy):

Best Director:

Best Actress (Drama):

Best Actor (Drama): Austin Butler for Elvis

Best Actress (Musical/comedy):

Best Actor (Musical/comedy):

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Screenplay:

Best Non-English Language Film: Argentina 1985

Best Animated Feature Film: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Original Score: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Best Original Song: Naatu Naatu, RRR

Best Series (Drama):

Best Series (Musical/comedy):

Best Limited/anthology Series or TV Film:

Best Actress (Drama): Zendaya for Euphoria

Best Actor (Drama):

Best Actress (Musical/comedy):

Best Actor (Musical/comedy): Jeremy Allen White, the Bear

Best Actress (Limited/anthology Series or TV Film):

Best Actor (Limited/anthology Series or TV Film):

Best Supporting Actress (Drama or Musical/comedy): Julia Garner for Ozark

Best Supporting Actor (Drama or Musical/comedy):

Best Supporting Actress (Limited/anthology Series or TV Film):

Best Supporting Actor (Limited/anthology Series or TV Film): James Williams, Abbott Elementary

