Golden Globes 2023: AR Rahman Calls Naatu Naatu's Win 'Paradigm Shift', Chiranjeevi, Others Congratulate RRR Team

Several celebrities took to social media to congratulate the RRR team after Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song Award at the Golden Globes 2023.

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 08:44 IST

A still from the RRR song Naatu Naatu
RRR song Naatu Naatu’s win at the Golden Globe Awards made it a historic moment for the team and a proud moment for the Indian people back home. After the SS Rajamouli film bagged the Best Original Song Award for the song featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, several noted celebrities took to social media to congratulate the team and shower love on them. Calling it a ‘paradigm shift’, music maestro AR Rahman wrote, “Incredible ..Paradigm shift Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team!"

Superstar Chiranjeevi congratulated the team and expressed, “What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!

Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !! India is proud of you! #NaatuNaatu "

Actress Nimrat Kaur wrote, “Massive congratulations to Team @RRRMovie on winning Best Original Song at the #GoldenGlobes2023!!! BRAVO and God speed @mmkeeravaani Sir and his team!!!! #GoldenGlobes #RRR"

Meanwhile, the film lost the Best Non-English Language Film award to Argentina, 1985.

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

last updated: January 11, 2023, 08:44 IST
