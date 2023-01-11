Golden Globes 2023: Eddie Murphy Trolls Will Smith Slap Gate In Epic Speech, Twitter In Splits

Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy cracks up viewers of Golden Globes 2023 when he poked fun at Will Smith’s slap gate in his acceptance speech. The international star was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The actor was presented with the award by Jamie Lee Curtis and Tracy Morgan. Accepting the award, Murphy offered three important life advice to those watching and out of nowhere, threw in the Oscar slap-gate moment.

“To all the new up-and-coming dreamers and artists in the room tonight," he began. “I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind. It’s very simple. Just do these three things," he said before sharing his wisdom: “Pay your taxes. Mind your business. And keep Will Smith’s wife’s name our your f—ing mouth!"

Advertisement

His call back to the Oscar controversy left Twitter in splits. Several fans confessed they were not expecting Murphy to make the hilarious dig but nonetheless, it did crack them up. “All the up and coming stars in the room leaned forward to hear the advice but they didn’t know Eddie was just setting everybody up for an epic punchline. Always leave them laughing," a tweet read. “Eddie stole the show. A legend forever," added another.

Advertisement

Also in his speech, Murphy looked back at his almost five-decade showbiz career and expressed his gratitude towards his family and children. Check out his complete speech below:

Meanwhile, it was a historic day for India as the Telugu blockbuster RRR won the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. On the other hand, The Fabelmans emerged as the biggest winner of the night on the movies front. The film took home the Best Film (Drama) award and Steven Spielberg took home the Best Director award for the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here