Golden Globes LIVE Updates: Team RRR Makes India Proud, Hits the Red Carpet; SS Rajamouli Film Likely to Create History

Golden Globes LIVE Updates: The international award season has begun with the 80th Golden Globe Awards, where SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has been nominated in two categories – Best Picture (Non-English Language) and Best Song (Motion Picture) for Naatu Naatu. Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR have arrived at the Golden Globe Awards red carpet.

RRR, which is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the Golden Globes after Salaam Bombay! (1988) and Monsoon Wedding (2001), has a high chance to nab the golden statue for Best Picture and Best Song, given the worldwide love and acclaim for Rajamouli’s masterpiece. Apart from Indian celebrities, many big international film personalities like The Russo Brothers, JJ Abrams, James Gunn, Jessica Chastain, Scott Derrickson, Joseph Morgan, Frances Fisher and Edgar Wright have showered immense praise on the film.

In the Best Picture – Non-English Language, RRR is competing with Korean romantic mystery film Decision To Leave, German anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentine historical drama Argentina, 1985, and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama Close.

On the other hand, the film’s Telugu track Naatu Naatu, composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, is facing off with Taylor Swift’s Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing), Ciao Papa (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.

Additionally, RRR has also made it to Oscars shortlists for Best Original Song nomination for Naatu Naatu. RRR released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, submitted itself for consideration in various Oscar categories. It also featured in the recently released BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) longlist in the Best Film (Non English) category. The BAFTA nominations will be announced on January 19 and the awards will take place on February 19. The SS Rajamouli-directed magnum opus also features on the recently released longlist of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in the Best Film (Non English) category.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli recently won the top prize – Best Director – at the New York Film Critics Circle for RRR. The filmmaker was named the recipient of the honour in December and received the trophy in person at a gala held at TAO Downtown Restaurant in New York.

A pre-Independence fictional story, RRR is a fictionalised story around two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively.

Read all the Latest Movies News here