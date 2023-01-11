Golden Globes 2023: RRR Makes History as Naatu Naatu Wins Best Original Song, SS Rajamouli Celebrates

Indian film RRR makes history as Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song at Golden Globe Awards 2023. The award marks the film’s first win at the awards show. The film is also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film. The award was announced by Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega and as soon as she announced that Naatu Naatu won, SS Rajamouli cheered for the win and he was soon joined by Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

In the video from the ceremony, shared by a fan, the team of RRR erupted in celebrations as soon as Naatu Naatu was announced as the winner. Music composer M. M. Keeravani accepted the award for the team. In his acceptance speech, the music director thanked the team and his family.

Naatu Naatu beat Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to win the Best Original Song.

The SS Rajamouli directorial, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in supporting cameos, not only has support from Indian fans of the movie but also has been getting massive support from international audiences. Several acclaimed filmmakers have been vouching for the film, with many predicting it could not only be nominated but also win big awards at the Oscars 2023.

Speaking with Variety on the red carpet of the event, NTR confessed that he had not expected RRR to become such a phenomenon. “Working with Rajamouli, taking his track record into consideration, we definitely thought we had a winner. But this one was something more than a winner. Japan, and today, America, you don’t expect this to happen," Tarak said.

