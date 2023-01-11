Golden Globes 2023: RRR Star Ram Charan Wants to Play Tony Stark in MCU, Talks About Indian Superheroes

Viewers around the globe were waiting with bated breath to know the winners in the most popular categories at the 80th edition of the Golden Globes. SS Rajamouli’s RRR had all the eyes as the movie starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been nominated for - best picture-non English and best original song–motion picture. RRR is in the running to collect top awards alongside Top Gun, Avatar sequel and more.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR graced the red carpet at the event. During his appearance, Ram Charan was asked if he wanted to play a superhero in a Marvel movie, the actor told Variety he was open to the idea of playing an Indian superhero, “Absolutely, why not?"

On being asked which character he would like to play, Ram Charan said, “Tony Stark”. After the interviewer informed him that his co-star Jr NTR also wanted to play the same character, he said, “Or maybe Captain America."

“We have amazing superheroes in India too. How about you invite one of our heroes back here? That will be great", he further suggested.

Previously, rumours were rife that SS Rajamouli was approached by Marvel to direct a superhero film. Not only this, but reports also suggested that Ram Charan and Jr NTR were approached too. When SS Rajamouli was asked if he was approached by Kevin Feige for a Marvel movie, he told Total Film, “There are a lot of enquiries from Hollywood, but at present, I’m committed to doing a movie with Mahesh Babu, he’s a big Telugu star. I am committed to doing a film with him.”

Everyone in the country right now is talking about RRR, the movie that did extremely well at the box office. And now, RRR has added another feather to its cap as composer M. M. Keeravani bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, for the track Natu Natu. Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film featured Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles. SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has become one of the most successful films in Indian cinema and gained Rs 1200 crore at the global box office.

