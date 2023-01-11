Home » News » Movies » Golden Globes 2023: RRR Star Ram Charan Wants to Play Tony Stark in MCU, Talks About Indian Superheroes

Golden Globes 2023: RRR Star Ram Charan Wants to Play Tony Stark in MCU, Talks About Indian Superheroes

During his red carpet appearance, RRR star Ram Charan was asked if he wanted to play a superhero in a Marvel movie.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 09:28 IST

Los Angeles

RRR’s Ram Charan wants to play Tony Stark in MCU
RRR’s Ram Charan wants to play Tony Stark in MCU

Viewers around the globe were waiting with bated breath to know the winners in the most popular categories at the 80th edition of the Golden Globes. SS Rajamouli’s RRR had all the eyes as the movie starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been nominated for - best picture-non English and best original song–motion picture. RRR is in the running to collect top awards alongside Top Gun, Avatar sequel and more.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR graced the red carpet at the event. During his appearance, Ram Charan was asked if he wanted to play a superhero in a Marvel movie, the actor told Variety he was open to the idea of playing an Indian superhero, “Absolutely, why not?"

Advertisement

On being asked which character he would like to play, Ram Charan said, “Tony Stark”. After the interviewer informed him that his co-star Jr NTR also wanted to play the same character, he said, “Or maybe Captain America."

“We have amazing superheroes in India too. How about you invite one of our heroes back here? That will be great", he further suggested.

RELATED NEWS

Previously, rumours were rife that SS Rajamouli was approached by Marvel to direct a superhero film. Not only this, but reports also suggested that Ram Charan and Jr NTR were approached too. When SS Rajamouli was asked if he was approached by Kevin Feige for a Marvel movie, he told Total Film, “There are a lot of enquiries from Hollywood, but at present, I’m committed to doing a movie with Mahesh Babu, he’s a big Telugu star. I am committed to doing a film with him.”

Advertisement

Everyone in the country right now is talking about RRR, the movie that did extremely well at the box office. And now, RRR has added another feather to its cap as composer M. M. Keeravani bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, for the track Natu Natu. Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film featured Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles. SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has become one of the most successful films in Indian cinema and gained Rs 1200 crore at the global box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 11, 2023, 09:28 IST
last updated: January 11, 2023, 09:28 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Picture Of Grace In Simple White Saree, Check Out The Diva's Gorgeous Monochrome Looks

+10PHOTOS

Nia Sharma Looks Ravishing In Racy Black Cutout Swimsuit, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Swimwear Moments