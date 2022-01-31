'Good Friends': Saiee Manjrekar on Dating Rumours With Subhan Nadiadwala

Saiee Manjrekar, who made her acting debut in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, is in the news these days for her rumoured relationship with producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s son, Subhan Nadiadwala.

The paparazzi recently spotted Dabangg 3 star Saiee Manjrekar in Juhu with Subhan Nadiadwala.

According to reports, the two have been dating and are in the early stages of their relationship. Manjrekar, however, dispelled the rumours while speaking with the media.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Saiee Manjrekar said that she has been friends with Subhan Nadiadwala since childhood. She categorically denied the dating rumours, saying they were good friends.

Advertisement

Saiee said that she finds it weird when such rumours are spread about her. Saiee said, “I didn’t have someone who spreads rumours about me since school". Saiee explained that as long as her family and friends know the truth, she is okay with it.

The Dabangg 3 actor also said that right now, work is her only relationship. She is not looking left, right or centre and has blinders on.

When Saiee and Subhan were spotted together, they requested the photographers not to photograph them together. Subhan first posed for the photographers and then sat in his car, followed by Saiee, who also stood for the photographers, but they declined to get clicked together.

On the work front, Saiee will be seen in Major directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Subhan Nadiadwala has recently unveiled his directorial venture.

Advertisement

On Republic Day, he made a short film honouring the nation and the army. He displayed the Indian tricolour flag in the video and offered a passionate tribute to the soldiers, thanking them for their sacrifice

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.