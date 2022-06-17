Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor Teases Suspense, Crime in Upcoming Film, Announces Release Date

Janhvi Kapoor on Friday, June 17, shared two new posters from her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry and announced the release date as well. The posters tease a lot of suspense, action and crime as the actress is shown holding a gun terrified. The second poster sees her hiding from someone. Sharing it, she unveiled that the film will be released on Disney+ Hostar on July 29.

She wrote, “Nikal Padi hu main ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge?#GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar"

Janhvi’s friends and industry colleagues took to the comment section to wish her luck for the film. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped emojis whereas actor Varun Dhawan wrote, “Best of luck il ma’am"

Good Luck Jerry is directed by Siddhant Sengupta and is a remake of a South film, Kolamavu Kokila.

The Dhadak actress has also been sharing photos from Berlin, where she was to shoot for the film Bawaal. The film sees her paired with Varun Dhawan for the first time. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal will be reportedly shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, including Paris. The first schedule of Bawaal was shot in the Uttar Pradesh capital, Lucknow, where its ‘mahurat’ was held.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7.

Apart from Good Luck Jerry and Bawal, Janhvi will also be reuniting with Rajkummar Rao for the film Mr and Mrs Mahi. Her previous film with the actor was Roohie. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’.

