Good News for Nani Fans, Shyam Singha Roy to Release on Netflix

Telugu film star Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy released in theatres on December 24 and has been received well by the audience. Now there is another piece of good news for the actor’s fans. The film is all set for its digital premiere on Netflix in the fourth week of January. Though the official confirmation by the filmmakers is still awaited the buzz about OTT release of the film is rife on social media.

“Digital rights bagged by NETFLIX, streaming from January 2022 4th week", said a tweet from a handle LetsOTT Global, which claims to be a source of all information on OTT platforms.

The film, based on the life of a revolutionary writer named Shyam Singha Roy from the 1970’s Kolkata, revolves around the theme of reincarnation. It unfolds in Kolkata and Hyderabad. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, it stars Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty. The storyline has been penned down by Satyadev Janga.

The film is doing well in theatres and it has collected around Rs 35-50 crore in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, according to reports. Performances of Nani and Sai Pallavi have been appreciated by the audience and critics.

The popularity of Nani down south can be gauged from the fact that Shyam Singha Roy has performed well despite a clash with two big starrer movies like Allu Arvind’s Pushpa: The Rise and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda.

Lockdown imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic saw many films releasing on OTT platforms. However, many films also streamed on OTT platforms immediately after their theatrical release. They include some big budget films like Thalaivii, Annaatthe and Sooryavanshi.

Nani had received a lot of praise for his role in Shyam Singha Roy. Veteran director R Narayana Murthy went a step forward calling him the “Aamir Khan of Telugu Cinema" at a recent event organised to celebrate the success of the movie.

Nani is popularly known for his films Eega, Jersey and Gentleman. Nani has also hosted the second season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

