Good News For Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashman Fans, Animated Version of The Show To Now Stream On Netflix

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows. The sitcom enjoys a massive fan following and is widely loved by the audience. Last year, the makers of the show launched its animated version which will now be available on Netflix as well from 24th February 2022.

The animated series of India’s most loved comedy TV show has already aired two successful seasons on television since 2021. The animated series too has Gokuldham Society’s characters in hyperbolic comic avatars and is a major hit with the kids.

For the unversed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is produced and directed by Asit Kumarr Modi. Talking about the premiere of the animated version on Netflix, Asit Kumarr Modi said, “It is becoming more and more evident that so long as the content is great, it can be seamlessly adapted across mediums. Last month, a report by Amazon revealed Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as the most searched TV show in Hindi on its Fire TV Device. Now, the show’s animated version, Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah will be available to our viewers on Netflix. It also reiterates that pure humor can bring a positive transformation in our society and at Neela Film Productions, spreading joy is pivotal to our ethos. We’re glad that our viewers especially, kids will get to enjoy Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah on OTT as well."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is billed as the world’s longest-running daily comedy show. Over the years, its characters have become household names in the country. The show premiered in July 2008 and has been running successfully for over 13 years now and has completed over 3300 episodes so far. Talking about the same, the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi said, “What counts for us, is the smiles that the show has been able to bring to people’s faces over the last thirteen years. I thank all the viewers and fans for their love and support through all these years. We remain committed to creating content that fills lives with laughter, happiness and positivity."

Are you excited for the animated TMKOC to stream on Netflix?

