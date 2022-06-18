Good News For TMKOC Fans, Actress Rakhi Vijan Likely To Play Dayaben

One of the most popular characters of television comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dayaben is missing from the show since the last few months and fans are eagerly awaiting her return. However, there is no official confirmation about the return of the actress Disha Vakani, who played the role of Dayaben, to the show.

Now, amid all the speculations about who would replace Vakani in the popular comedy show that airs on Sony Sab TV, a new name has come up. According to reports, the comeback of Dayaben is definitely happening but actress Rakhi Vijan is likely to play the role.

The producer of the show Asit Kumar Modi has shortlisted an actress after the auditions, according to reports.

All the characters in the show are known for their peculiar mannerisms. They have been entertaining the audiences for the last 14 years. Dayaben has made a place in the audiences’ hearts because of her peculiar style of dialogue delivery. Dialogues like ‘Tappu Ke Papa’, and ‘Hey Mataji’ had made her a household name.

Rakhi Vijan, who portrayed Sweety Mathur in the well-known television show Hum Paanch that aired in the 1990s, is likely to replace Vakani as Dayaben.

Rakhi is a great actress with wonderful comedy timing. She has been on the shows like Rakhi Dekh Bhai Dekh and Banegi Apni Baat in addition to the popular reality show Bigg Boss. She has also worked in the film Golmaal Returns as well.

Disha Vakani has been absent from the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for the last 5 years. Disha, who went on maternity break never returned to the show and she has now become the mother of a second child as well. In such a situation, her arrival at the show is full of doubts.

